PayPal to Enable On-Chain Transfers From Venmo Accounts, Including to On-Chain Wallets

Austin, Texas — Payments company PayPal (PYPL) will allow on-chain transfers from Venmo accounts starting in May, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, the company's senior vice president and general manager of blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, said during a panel at Consensus 2023.

"You can buy a gift on Venmo and send it out. You can invite people and send it to another Venmo user, you can send it to a PayPal user. You can send it to an external wallet, you can send it to the hardware wallet, which we think is something fundamentally important," da Ponte said. "Consumers have been asking for that for a while."

The announcement comes a year after PayPal said third-party wallet transfers would be coming to PayPal and Venmo platforms.