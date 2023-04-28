copy link
create picture
more
Binance NFT Marketplace Introduces The Sandbox NFT Staking Program
Binance News Team
2023-04-28 10:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance NFT has announced the launch of The Sandbox NFT Staking Program to engage The Sandbox (SAND) community. The program, which runs from April 28, 2023, to July 5, 2023, allows users to stake LAND NFTs held on the Polygon network and earn daily SAND rewards.
The Sandbox NFT Staking Program offers only Flexible Term subscriptions, with no requirement to hold SAND tokens in order to stake LAND NFTs. The daily rewards are based on real-time APR displayed on the program's page. Binance NFT will not charge any gas fees for staking and unstaking LAND NFTs through the program.
It's important to note that only LAND NFTs on the Polygon network are supported in this program. Users who hold LAND NFTs on the Ethereum network can participate by bridging their NFTs to the Polygon network and depositing them on Binance.
View full text