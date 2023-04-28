Binance NFT Marketplace Introduces The Sandbox NFT Staking Program

Binance NFT has announced the launch of The Sandbox NFT Staking Program to engage The Sandbox (SAND) community. The program, which runs from April 28, 2023, to July 5, 2023, allows users to stake LAND NFTs held on the Polygon network and earn daily SAND rewards.

The Sandbox NFT Staking Program offers only Flexible Term subscriptions, with no requirement to hold SAND tokens in order to stake LAND NFTs. The daily rewards are based on real-time APR displayed on the program's page. Binance NFT will not charge any gas fees for staking and unstaking LAND NFTs through the program.