Binance CEO Addresses Asset Balance Update Delays
Binance News Team
2023-04-28 13:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), tweeted that he had received several reports of delays in asset balance updates, and he assured users that the issue has been fixed at the time of his post.
