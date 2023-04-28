copy link
Binance Launches Crypto Gaming Partner Program
Binance News Team
2023-04-28 06:00
Binance has announced the launch of its new Crypto Gaming Partner Program, designed to help game developers incorporate cryptocurrency rewards into their gaming experiences. By utilizing Binance Gift Cards, developers can enhance user engagement, monetization, and loyalty strategies.
The Binance Crypto Gaming Partner Program offers the following benefits:
- A choice of over 320 cryptocurrencies for players' rewards, increasing the appeal and satisfaction of the gaming experience.
- No gas fees, as Binance Gift Card transactions are off-chain and cost-free for both developers and users.
