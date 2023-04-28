Exchange
Epic Games Alum Mike Seavers Will Join Web3 Giant Yuga Labs As CTO

Coindesk - Brandy Betz
2023-04-28 13:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Mike Seavers, the former executive vice president of development at Fortnite creator Epic Games, is joining Yuga Labs as chief technology officer, effective on May 22.
The news comes about four months after Yuga Labs announced Activision Blizzard veteran Daniel Alegre as its new CEO.
Miami-based Yuga Labs is a Web3 giant and the home of popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks, the Otherside metaverse, and the ApeCoin token (APE).
While NFT prices in general felt some pressure during crypto winter, the space continues to attract money and attention and Yuga Labs stands as one of the most dominant players.
Seavers is stepping into a CTO role that is currently occupied by co-founder Kerem Atalay, who will remain on as a strategic advisor. Prior to joining Epic Games in 2021, Seavers was the CTO at Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends and Valorant.
“Mike has a proven track record of taking organizations to the next level, and he shares our vision for how important digital identity and community will be for the future of the internet. We have an opportunity to be the Web3 platform at the forefront of entertainment, and Mike’s expertise will help us scale to achieve that,” said Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre in the press release.
View full text