Binance NFT Attracts the Sandbox Community With New Staking Program

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-28 18:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The Sandbox NFT Staking Program has been launched by Binance NFT.
  • This program seeks to engage The Sandbox community by enabling users to stake LAND NFTs stored on the Polygon network in exchange for daily prizes.
  • The Sandbox NFT Staking Program only provides Flexible Term subscriptions, and users are not needed to own SAND tokens in order to stake their LAND NFTs.
To engage The Sandbox community, Binance NFT Marketplace announced the opening of The Sandbox NFT Staking Program.
Users may stake their LAND NFTs on the Polygon network to receive SAND incentives on a daily basis.
To begin, the Sandbox NFT Staking Program will be available to all users from 2023-04-28 09:00 (UTC) until 2023-07-05 23:59 (UTC). More information will be released separately on Binance NFT’s Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and Instagram accounts.
SAND daily rewards will be calculated using the current APR displayed on the program’s website. For LAND NFT staking and unstaking requests made through the program, Binance NFT will not charge any gas fees.
All LAND NFT staking and unstaking requests made through the program will not be charged any gas fees. To participate in the initiative, users have to Possess NFTs on the Ethereum network and must move their NFTs to the Polygon network.
SAND tokens are not necessary for users to stake their LAND NFTs in the program. Daily SAND awards are subject to the APR shown on The Sandbox NFT Staking Program website in real-time.
While LAND NFTs are available on both the Ethereum and Polygon networks, Binance NFT’s The Sandbox NFT Staking Program only supports Polygon-held LAND NFTs.
According to Binance’s official announcement, LAND NFTs are accessible on both the Ethereum and Polygon networks, but the staking program is only applicable for NFTs stored on the Polygon network.
Binance NFT has also announced a promotion for anyone interested in joining the program. Users who keep their LAND NFTs for more than 14 days will receive 20,000 SAND extra rewards in the program, which is valid from now until May 25.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
