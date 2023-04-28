Binance NFT Attracts the Sandbox Community With New Staking Program

Key Points:

The Sandbox NFT Staking Program has been launched by Binance NFT.

This program seeks to engage The Sandbox community by enabling users to stake LAND NFTs stored on the Polygon network in exchange for daily prizes.

The Sandbox NFT Staking Program only provides Flexible Term subscriptions, and users are not needed to own SAND tokens in order to stake their LAND NFTs.

Users may stake their LAND NFTs on the Polygon network to receive SAND incentives on a daily basis.

To begin, the Sandbox NFT Staking Program will be available to all users from 2023-04-28 09:00 (UTC) until 2023-07-05 23:59 (UTC). More information will be released separately on Binance NFT’s Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and Instagram accounts.

SAND daily rewards will be calculated using the current APR displayed on the program’s website. For LAND NFT staking and unstaking requests made through the program, Binance NFT will not charge any gas fees.

While LAND NFTs are available on both the Ethereum and Polygon networks, Binance NFT’s The Sandbox NFT Staking Program only supports Polygon-held LAND NFTs.

Binance NFT has also announced a promotion for anyone interested in joining the program. Users who keep their LAND NFTs for more than 14 days will receive 20,000 SAND extra rewards in the program, which is valid from now until May 25.

