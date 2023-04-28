CFTC Issues Largest Fine in History $3.4 Billion to Former Mirror Trading’s CEO

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CFTC Issues Largest Fine in History $3.4 Billion to Former Mirror Trading’s CEO

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-28 15:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • CFTC sentenced the CEO of Bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $3.4 billion in reparations and penalties.
  • This is the biggest civil monetary penalty ever imposed by the US CFTC in any circumstance.
  • Steynberg participated in a worldwide fraudulent multilevel marketing scam between 2018 and 2021.
A US court has sentenced a South African CEO to pay more than $3.4 billion in restitution and penalty for a Bitcoin-related fraud scheme. It is the largest civil monetary penalty ever imposed by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
A US court has ordered Cornelius Johannes Steynberg, the fugitive Head of the South African crypto scam Mirror Trading International (MTI), to pay penalties and reparations for a Bitcoin fraud scheme.
MTI was a Bitcoin-based network marketing fraud that originated in South Africa and attracted participants from all over the globe.
In September 2020, a group calling itself Anonymous ZA attacked weaknesses in MTI’s poorly-coded website, making news. Chainalysis named MTI the world’s largest cryptocurrency fraud in 2020 after the company fled with over $589 million in bitcoin. South Africa accounted for more than half of the firm’s traffic, along with the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada.
According to the report, this is the biggest civil monetary penalty ever imposed by the CFTC in any matter. The CFTC is an independent US government organization that supervises the American derivatives markets, which include futures, swaps, and some types of options.
The government stated in a statement announcing the ruling by US District Judge Laurence Yeakel that Steynberg committed fraud related to retail foreign currency transactions, among other offenses.
“Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg of Stellenbosch, Western Cape, Republic of South Africa,” the report said.
According to the authority, Steynberg participated in a worldwide fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme to obtain Bitcoin from individuals for membership in an unlicensed commodities pool conducted by Mirror Trading between 2018 and 2021.
The CFTC said that MTI’s “controlling person” took 29,421 BTC from 23,000 Americans for conducting an unlawful commodities pool operation, worth at more than $1.7 billion at the time of acceptance.
Although the agency fined Steynberg, it warned that the fine may not result in the recovery of any money lost because wrongdoers may lack sufficient funds or assets.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text