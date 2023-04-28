Binance Market Update (2023-04-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,662 and $29,890 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,214, up by 1.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT , ALPHA , and RNDR , up by 24%, 17%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: