SPACE ID to Launch Domain Name on the Layer 1 Sei Network

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-29 05:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Sei announced a new collaboration with SPACE ID.
  • Combining these two cutting-edge protocols is expected to provide significant advantages to users in the blockchain and web3 communities.
  • SPACE ID users will be able to use Sei’s cutting-edge exchange infrastructure due to the integration.
Protocol for decentralized identity SPACE ID has partnered with the Layer 1 public chain Sei Network, and SPACE ID will provide the “.sei” domain name to the Sei Network ecosystem.
The combination of these two cutting-edge protocols is expected to provide significant advantages to users in the blockchain and web3 communities.
Meet .sei, a name service powered by #SPACEID for @SeiNetwork ecosystem.
With .sei, you can own your 1st digital identity for the leading L1 #blockchain
Say bye to traditional #Sei address & trust .sei to give you an exceptional #DID experience.
— SPACE ID (@SpaceIDProtocol) April 27, 2023
Sei has already acquired notoriety as the most rapid L1 blockchain for exchanges. It is an excellent platform for traders and investors seeking quick and efficient transactions.
Meanwhile, SPACE ID’s platform enables users to build, configure, and administer virtual environments for a number of reasons ranging from gaming and socializing to education and business.
SPACE ID users will be able to access Sei’s cutting-edge exchange infrastructure and trading capabilities while immersed in the virtual world, thanks to the integration.
Users of Sei will benefit from the cooperation as well, as they will be able to explore the virtual environments developed on the SPACE ID platform. This gives up new avenues for cooperation, networking, and socializing, all while benefiting from Sei’s quick and safe transactions.
“We are excited to partner with SPACE ID to bring together the worlds of blockchain and virtual spaces. This partnership will enable users to seamlessly connect their virtual world experiences with the world of trading and finance, creating new opportunities for both communities,” stated a Sei spokeswoman.
Also, a part of the money earned by “.sei” domain name services will be classified as “other revenue” in SPACE ID.
As Coincu reported, Sei Network has announced the second phase of the Sei Sunken Treasure NFT, during which Seilors will be able to unbox and determine the rarity of their Sunken Treasure NFT.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
