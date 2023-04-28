Digital Banking Platform Cogni Launches Its Web3 Passport on Polygon

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Thursday that the digital banking platform Cogni has debuted the “Web3 Passport,” the first and only turn-key solution that ports the traditional Web2 KYC (“know-your-customer”) into a Web3 environment via the Polygon PoS chain. At launch, Passport will be available to a select number of Cogni users, before opening to the public in the summer of 2023.

Cogni’s Passport grants individual users complete customer privacy by minting a non-transferable NFT with encrypted personal information, which is captured during Cogni’s account opening process, to a user’s wallet, the Cogni team added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 1 % in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.0082.