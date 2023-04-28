Zcash’s Latest Software Release Goes Live

Zcash, the popular privacy-focused blockchain, released a new version of its full node software on Thursday, according to a post by its creator Electronic Coin Company (ECC).

New release: zcashd 5.5.0 is available now. ✅ Bug fixes, etc.

✅ Proportional fee mechanism

✅ Lays the foundation for fund availability features — Electric Coin Co. (@ElectricCoinCo) April 28, 2023

The software version 5.5.0 introduces several bug fixes, proportional fee mechanism, and lays the groundwork for useful functionality in the future.

Proportional fee mechanism is a policy that ensures fees paid for transactions fairly reflect the corresponding processing costs incurred for executing those transactions. A key upcoming feature is fund availability, which gives Zcash users the ability to spend funds before a wallet is fully synchronized.

“The Zcash protocol continues to be our primary focus at ECC, as we work to exit ‘Emergency Mode’ and deliver a solid and reliable user experience,” the post states.

At the time of writing, Zcash's ZEC token was up 2.15%.

Read more: New Privacy Blockchain Namada Proposes First-Ever Shielded Airdrop to Zcash