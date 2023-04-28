Bitcoin Gains After Week of Bank Turbulence, Ether Dips, U.S. Equity Futures Lose Steam

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Gains After Week of Bank Turbulence, Ether Dips, U.S. Equity Futures Lose Steam

Forkast - Tom Zuo
2023-04-28 06:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin rose in Friday morning trading in Asia to hold above US$29,500 after a week of worries about more U.S. bank failures and a possible recession that some commentators say is generating new interest in the world’s largest cryptocurrency as a safe haven asset. Ether edged lower, but held above support at US$1,900. Most other top 10 non-stablecoin crypto fell, with the exception of Solana, which gained on an artificial intelligence (AI) enhancement in its network. U.S. equity futures dipped in Asia after gains on Wall Street in regular Thursday trade on more strong earnings signals.

See related article: Coinbase sues SEC in bid for clarity on crypto rules

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin gained 0.77% to US$29,518 in the 24 hours to 09:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to CoinMarketCap data. The token is up 4.23% for the past seven days.
  • Turmoil and fragility in the U.S. banking system is helping Bitcoin into mainstream adoption and solidifying its role as a safe haven, according to U.S.-based financial services firm Bernstein Private Wealth Management, cited by CNBC on Thursday.
  • New York-based investment bank H.C. Wainwright also sees Bitcoin potentially entering a bull price cycle and initiated a “buy” rating on crypto exchange Coinbase on Wednesday, saying it will benefit from growth in the global digital asset economy.
  • Ether dipped 0.56% to US$1,911 for a weekly loss of 1.98%.
  • Solana rose 1.91% to US$22.39 after the non-profit Solana Foundation announced a US$1-million fund on Wednesday for projects exploring AI for the Solana blockchain. Solana Labs also created a plugin on OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT this week that reportedly allows users to check wallet balances, transfer tokens, and purchase non-fungible tokens (NFT) through ChatGPT.
  • The total crypto market capitalization inched up 0.02% in the past 24 hours to US$1.21 trillion. The total trading volume over the last 24 hours dropped 22.81% to US$51.66 billion.
  • In the NFT market, the Forkast 500 NFT index dipped 0.21% to 3,701.73 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 6.55% for the week. The index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts. It is managed by CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.
  • The Forkast 500 is a representation for the market as a whole, but it also reflects traders and what they’re doing or not doing and there is very low volume on the NFT markets right now, Yehudah Petscher, Forkast Labs NFT strategist, said in an interview. Wash trading is still a problem, he said.
  • Still, there’s good stuff happening in the NFT space, with communities building and growing, said Petscher. “Also, the art is world class and that is an important thing that’s happening in the NFT space where digital artists now can make a living by selling their NFTs. Sotheby’s and Christie’s are selling NFT art at this point regularly,” he added.
  • U.S. stock futures traded lower as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and the S&P 500 futures both edged down 0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.18%.
  • The three indexes closed higher on Thursday as strong earnings at Meta Platforms, previously Facebook, pushed the stock up nearly 14%, outweighing a poor first quarter GDP report that came in with an annual growth rate of 1.1%, missing economists’ prediction of 2%, according to Reuters on Friday.
  • Conversely, the report also showed a 4.2% increase in personal consumption, beating analysts’ expectation of 3.7%, which indicates inflation remains elevated despite the soft GDP growth. U.S. inflation was at 5% in March 2023.
  • The Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates is due on May 3. The Fed has carried out a year-long policy of rate hikes with the aim of bringing the pace of annual inflation below 2%. U.S. interest rates are currently between 4.75% to 5%, the highest since June 2006.
  • Analysts at the CME Group now expect a  14.6% chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting on May 3, while 85.4% predict a 25-basis-point increase, up from 73.1% on Thursday. 

See related article: Investment bank H.C. Wainwright says ‘crypto winter over,’ rates Coinbase a ‘buy’

View full text