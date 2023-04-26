copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Nears $30K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Defying Weak GDP Growth: Unimpressed Analyst Says, 'What a Fakeout.'
Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-04-28 03:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major coins traded in the green on Thursday as investors evaluated the impacts of the recent banking sector issues and sluggish U.S. economic growth data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|+2.80%
|$29,547
|Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|+1.13%
|$1,913
|Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
|+0.60%
|$0.080
What Happened: BTC experienced a slight dip following the release of the Commerce Department’s report of a tepid 1.1% gain in GDP for the first quarter. The result fell below expectations of an annualized 2% gain, along with disappointing personal consumption data. However, BTC eventually rebounded after the dip.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Cronos
|+10.09%
|$0.077
|Immutable
|+9.22%
|$1.07
|Internet Computer
|+6.25%
|$5.72
The US stocks ended on a high note on Thursday, propelled by a splendid performance from Meta Platforms which, in turn, lifted the tech-related names. With the Nasdaq Composite soaring high by 2.43%, the S&P 500 climbed up significantly by 1.96%.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion, an increase of 1.69% over the last day.
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Analyst Notes: According to crypto analyst Michael Van De Poppe, the recent correction on Bitcoin has had a ripple effect on altcoins.
The analyst said that the drop in levels is quite evident with Bitcoin trading at $29,000. Moving forward, potential longs need to hold the $28,200 mark, while breaking and flipping $29,200 will continue the upward trend toward the highs.
Ultra nasty correction on #Bitcoin, causing a chain reaction on #altcoins too.Levels are quite clear, as #Bitcoin is still at $29,000.Needs to hold $28,200 for potential longs.Breaking and flipping $29,200 is continuation towards the highs.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 27, 2023
Crypto trader Justin Bennett has issued a warning to his 112,200 Twitter followers about BTC’s recent price movements. Bennett suggests that the recent pump may be short-lived and warns that Bitcoin may experience a significant drop in the near future based on the price action of the S&P 500 (SPX). Bennett notes that BTC’s latest peak appears to be nothing more than a “fakeout,” and suggests that investors should be wary of what may come next.
What a fakeout.Do I even have to say what comes next? $BTC— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) April 26, 2023
Read Next: Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text