The daily trading volume of Tensor in the Solana ecological NFT market surpassed that of Magic Eden for the first time yesterday
2023-04-28 02:45
According to data from Dune Analytics, the trading volume of Tensor in the Solana ecological NFT market surpassed that of Magic Eden for the first time yesterday. The trading volume of Tensor was 47,250 SOL yesterday, and the trading volume of Magic Eden was 456,00 SOL yesterday.
