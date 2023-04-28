Total Stablecoin Market Capitalization Declines for 13th Consecutive Month

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Total Stablecoin Market Capitalization Declines for 13th Consecutive Month

CryptoGlobe - Francisco Memoria
2023-04-28 03:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
While the stablecoin sector of the cryptocurrency space rapidly grew in the past, it has now been declining for 13 consecutive months, while Tether’s USDT stablecoin has kept on dominating it. It’s now near a new all-time high in its market capitalization, with TUSD gaining market share on Binance thanks to zero-fee trading.
According to CCData’s latest Stablecoins & CBDCs report, USDT’s market capitalization has risen 2.03% in April to $81.5 billion, near its $83.7 billion all-time high seen in May of last year. The stablecoin’s dominance of the market has risen for a fifth consecutive month, reaching 62.1%.
USDT, according to the report, accounted for 79% of all stablecoin trading volume on centralized exchanges in April, making it the largest counterparty with 2,931 trading pairs.
Source: CCData
CCData’s report also details that the total market capitalization of the stablecoin sector dropped by 1.08% to $131 billion in April, marking its lowest level since September 2021.
The decline came amid a 13.6% drop in trading volumes to $775 billion in March, driven by multiple stablecoins depegging during that month. April’s trading volume was only $365 billion as of April 23.
Source: CCData
However, these declines haven’t seen the end of competition in the sector. The launch of zero-fee spot trading for BTC and ETH trading pairs of TUSD on Binance has led to a surge in the stablecoin’s market share on the exchange. As of April 22nd, the report details that TUSD’s market share reached an all-time high of 15.9%, with a trading volume of $987 million.
TUSD has now become the third-largest stablecoin by trading volume on centralized exchanges, boasting a market share of 6.5% and surpassing USDC for the first time since June 2020.
It’s worth noting that Binance’s stablecoin BUSD has been declining over regulatory pressures, including an investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), and instructions by the regulator to cease the minting of new BUSD tokens, as well as a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View full text