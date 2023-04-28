Crypto.com and Samsung to Offer Optimized Crypto Trading Experience on Z Fold Devices

Popular digital asset trading platform Crypto.com has partnered with technology giant Samsung to offer an optimized version of its app for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices, including the recently launched Z Fold4.

In a statement released Thursday, Crypto.com announced the new update, Version 3.158.1, which features an enhanced trading and analysis experience specifically for Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Tailored Trading Experience for Galaxy Z Fold

The new features will allow users to compare a range of tokens simultaneously and more efficiently than on any other mobile device. This latest development makes Crypto.com the first digital asset platform to offer a tailored experience for Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The partnership was formed due to the shared vision of both companies to deliver a more engaging mobile experience to their customers. The update and Galaxy Z Fold devices will provide users with an empowered Crypto.com App experience, offering more tools and resources on a single screen.

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, expressed his excitement about the alliance and said:

“This collaboration with Samsung will allow users to experience our app like never before. Together, Samsung and Crypto.com have optimized the Crypto.com App for the large screen experience, taking advantage of the foldable form factor, to bring a more productive way of using the app for the trading and analysis of cryptocurrencies.”

Samsung’s Crypto Endeavors

Samsung has become an active player in the crypto and blockchain market. The multinational conglomerate has been exploring opportunities in the nascent industry for the past several years.

In 2021, the company released a blockchain-based smartphone called the Galaxy A series, which featured a built-in hardware wallet for secure cryptocurrency storage.

Last month, Samsung partnered with popular NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway to launch the world’s first Smart TV compatible with non-fungible tokens.

In January, the company’s investment arm’s subsidiary, Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong (SAMHK), revealed plans to offer its Bitcoin Future ETF to retail and institutional investors in Hong Kong.

The post Crypto.com and Samsung to Offer Optimized Crypto Trading Experience on Z Fold Devices appeared first on CryptoPotato.