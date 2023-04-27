Robinhood Launches Fiat-to-crypto On-ramp for Self-custody Wallets and DApps

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Robinhood Launches Fiat-to-crypto On-ramp for Self-custody Wallets and DApps

Cointelegraph - Tristan Greene
2023-04-28 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The launch of "Robinhood Connect," a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp featuring support for decentralized applications (DApps) and self-custody wallets, was announced at Consensus 2023 on April 27.
Introducing our latest investment in crypto, Robinhood Connect
A low-cost, on-ramp for customers, and a seamless integration for developers. Learn more
— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) April 27, 2023
Positioned as a competitor to similar services such as Coinbase Pay and MoonPay, Robinhood Connect essentially allows users to purchase and sell cryptocurrency directly to and from their self-custody wallet or natively in DApps using a credit or debit card.
Robinhood Connect features integration with Web3 projects, as developers can embed the service directly into applications. This allows customers to access their Robinhood credentials natively in DApps without having to open the Robinhood website or app separately to log in and conduct transactions.
Currently, the service is only available in the MyDoge, Giddy and Slingshot ecosystems, but upcoming support for Exodus and Phantom has been announced.
Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto, explained in a company blog post that the service was developed in hopes of bringing more people into the cryptocurrency space:
“Crypto and Web3 have the potential to change the future of the financial system for the better, but we recognize there are still significant hurdles preventing broader adoption.”
The market for fiat-to-crypto services such as Robinhood Connect isn’t exactly crowded, but Robinhood represents one of the only companies associated with traditional finance to enter the space.
As of January 2023, Robinhood claims to have 23 million total user accounts and $74.7 billion in assets under custody. This is significantly lower than Coinbase’s claimed 110 million verified users, but the asset count remains similar (Coinbase says it holds $80 billion in on-platform assets). For comparison, rival companies MoonPay and Webull have an estimated five and 13 million users, respectively.
Along with the launch of Robinhood Connect, the company also announced several changes to the Robinhood app, such as the ability to conduct advanced orders via stop orders and stop limit orders.
The new service and app upgrades come just a couple of months after the launch of Robinhood’s own branded self-custody wallet on the iOS App Store, which currently has a 3.9-star rating and ranks No. 144 in downloads for the finance category.
View full text