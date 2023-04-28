Polygon ZkEVM Mainnet Beta: +300% Growth and 7X Cheaper Gas

Key Points:

Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta experienced tremendous growth in April, with +300% growth in total users, contracts, and TVL. Average daily gas is 7X cheaper compared to Ethereum Mainnet.

Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta has been experiencing tremendous growth in April. According to Polygon Labs, total users, contracts deployed, and total value locked (TVL) have all experienced +300% growth. Compared to Ethereum Mainnet, the average daily gas is 7X cheaper on Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta. This is great news for users who can benefit from the cost savings.

The number of unique active wallet addresses on Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta has almost tripled, with nearly 50k users as of April 24. Transactions continue to grow at a similar pace, with the total number of transactions increasing by +300% since the start of the month. The number of successful transactions is 168k as of April 24, generating 95.25 ETH (approximately $177K) in fees.

Insight into developer activity also shows robust growth. The number of contracts deployed on-chain has nearly doubled, from 540 at the start of the month to more than 1,000.

While TVL is a popular metric, Polygon Labs notes that it isn’t complete as it is commonly measured in USD, and so it reflects movement in the price of ETH as much as it reflects the day-to-day growth (or shrinkage) of a protocol.

For the purposes of this update, Polygon Labs uses net value bridged (NVB) to describe a larger number referring to all the assets that have been bridged to the network minus those assets that have been bridged back to Ethereum Mainnet. As of April 24, TVB is approximately $8.5M, for a Δ of ~$3.4M.

Thana

Coincu News