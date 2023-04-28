Exchange
Google Cloud Partners With Polygon Labs to Help Grow Ecosystem

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-28 01:15
Key Points:
  • Google Cloud will support Polygon’s ecosystem of layer-2 blockchains built on top of Ethereum.
  • Startups backed by Polygon Ventures benefit from Google Cloud, including credits for hosting software on its servers and access to its Web3 startup program.
Google Cloud partners with Polygon Labs to support Polygon blockchains, adding support for Polygon to its Blockchain Node Engine and building infrastructure to support Polygon zkEVM.
Google Cloud will add support for Polygon to its Blockchain Node Engine, which currently only supports Ethereum and Solana. Google Cloud will also build infrastructure to support Polygon zkEVM, a new blockchain within the Polygon ecosystem. By the end of Q3, Google Cloud will help developers deploy application-specific blockchains built with Polygon tech on its servers.
The industry is experiencing a flight to quality as corporations seek to minimize risk when exploring new possibilities in Web3.
Mitesh Agarwal, a managing director at Google Cloud, said in a statement
As part of its extensive partnership with Polygon Labs, Google Cloud has announced a range of benefits for Polygon Ventures, including hosting credits on its servers and access to its Web3 startup program. Polygon developers will also receive similar benefits, while Google Cloud will tailor its infrastructure to suit Polygon’s ecosystem. Polygon’s impressive list of clients, which includes Starbucks and Mastercard, demonstrates its growing importance in the industry.
This partnership represents a significant expansion of Google Cloud’s engagement with blockchain protocols. It goes beyond the level of support provided to Celo developers under the existing Google for Startups Cloud Program. Despite the current regulatory climate and market conditions, Google Cloud’s increased focus on Web3 is clear.
In the first half of 2022, it created digital assets and Web3 engineering teams and has since partnered with several labs and foundations to support a range of blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Aptos, Tezos, Casper, and Celo.
The partnership with Polygon will help onboard more people into Web3 and minimize risk when exploring new possibilities in the industry.
Thana
Coincu News
