LayerZero Is Now Live on ZkSync Era Mainnet, Enables Across 30+ Chains

LayerZero launches on zkSync Era mainnet, providing interoperability for developers building on zkSync.

The messaging protocol offers authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness.

With the largest bug bounty program in the industry, LayerZero is committed to continuously evaluating and improving security, providing a secure and reliable platform for developers to build on.

LayerZero, an omnichain interoperability protocol, has been launched on the zkSync Era mainnet. The protocol offers a messaging system that enables developers building on zkSync to extend their application to over 30 supported chains.

The new chains keep coming! LayerZero is now live on @zksync Era mainnet. — LayerZero Labs (@LayerZero_Labs) April 27, 2023

Furthermore, projects that are already built on LayerZero can easily expand to zkSync. The protocol offers authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness, allowing for lightweight message passing across chains.

LayerZero has committed to continuously evaluating and improving security, and as a result, it has the largest live bug bounty program in the industry with up to $15M. To date, LayerZero has awarded nearly $1M to white hats that have made disclosures. Additionally, a separate bug bounty of up to $2M exists specifically for The Aptos Bridge, which will eventually join the main program.

The launch of LayerZero on zkSync Era mainnet is a significant development that will bring more flexibility and interoperability to the blockchain industry.

The messaging protocol offered by LayerZero has the potential to increase the efficiency of cross-chain communication, enabling developers to build more complex and interconnected applications. With its commitment to security and the largest bug bounty program in the industry, LayerZero provides a secure and reliable platform for developers to build on.

