LayerZero Is Now Live on ZkSync Era Mainnet, Enables Across 30+ Chains

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

LayerZero Is Now Live on ZkSync Era Mainnet, Enables Across 30+ Chains

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-28 01:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • LayerZero launches on zkSync Era mainnet, providing interoperability for developers building on zkSync.
  • The messaging protocol offers authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness.
  • With the largest bug bounty program in the industry, LayerZero is committed to continuously evaluating and improving security, providing a secure and reliable platform for developers to build on.
LayerZero launches on zkSync Era mainnet, offering messaging that enables dev—building on zkSync to extend their app to 30+ chains. With the largest bug bounty program in the industry, LayerZero provides a secure platform for developers to build on.
LayerZero, an omnichain interoperability protocol, has been launched on the zkSync Era mainnet. The protocol offers a messaging system that enables developers building on zkSync to extend their application to over 30 supported chains.
The new chains keep coming!
LayerZero is now live on @zksync Era mainnet.
— LayerZero Labs (@LayerZero_Labs) April 27, 2023
Furthermore, projects that are already built on LayerZero can easily expand to zkSync. The protocol offers authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness, allowing for lightweight message passing across chains.
LayerZero has committed to continuously evaluating and improving security, and as a result, it has the largest live bug bounty program in the industry with up to $15M. To date, LayerZero has awarded nearly $1M to white hats that have made disclosures. Additionally, a separate bug bounty of up to $2M exists specifically for The Aptos Bridge, which will eventually join the main program.
The launch of LayerZero on zkSync Era mainnet is a significant development that will bring more flexibility and interoperability to the blockchain industry.
The messaging protocol offered by LayerZero has the potential to increase the efficiency of cross-chain communication, enabling developers to build more complex and interconnected applications. With its commitment to security and the largest bug bounty program in the industry, LayerZero provides a secure and reliable platform for developers to build on.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
Coincu News
View full text