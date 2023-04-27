copy link
Binance Set to Delist Six Leveraged Tokens in May 2023
Binance News Team
2023-04-27 11:42
Binance has announced the delisting and ceasing of redemption for six leveraged tokens: TRXUP, TRXDOWN, DOTUP, DOTDOWN, LINKUP, and LINKDOWN. The delisting schedule is as follows:
- May 9, 2023, 06:00 UTC: TRXUP, TRXDOWN
- May 10, 2023, 06:00 UTC: DOTUP, DOTDOWN
- May 11, 2023, 06:00 UTC: LINKUP, LINKDOWN
Users are encouraged to redeem their leveraged tokens through the wallet function or the Leverage Tokens page before the delisting times. If users are still holding these tokens after delisting, Binance will convert them to USDT based on the net asset value (NAV) at the time of delisting. The USDT will be distributed to users' accounts within 24 hours, followed by the removal of the leveraged token assets from the wallet.
