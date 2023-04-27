Binance Set to Delist Six Leveraged Tokens in May 2023

Binance has announced the delisting and ceasing of redemption for six leveraged tokens: TRXUP, TRXDOWN, DOTUP, DOTDOWN, LINKUP, and LINKDOWN. The delisting schedule is as follows:

- May 9, 2023, 06:00 UTC: TRXUP, TRXDOWN

- May 10, 2023, 06:00 UTC: DOTUP, DOTDOWN

- May 11, 2023, 06:00 UTC: LINKUP, LINKDOWN