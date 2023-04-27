Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 59, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 59 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has increased from 56 to 59. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 52 and 59, indicating increasing levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





