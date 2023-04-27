CZ Responds to Bloomberg Report: "Numbers All Wrong, I Don't Have Anywhere Near as Much"

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) responded on Twitter to Bloomberg's "New Finance Rich List" published on Wednesday, April 26 claiming that his net worth stands at “28.2 billion US dollars.” CZ disputed the figures, stating "numbers all wrong" and that he doesn't have nearly as much wealth.

CZ added that he never considered FTX to be a competitor and would welcome more well-run exchanges in the cryptocurrency space.