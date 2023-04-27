Hong Kong Regulators to Announce Cryptocurrency License Guidelines

Key Points:

Hong Kong regulators to unveil crypto exchange license guidelines in May.

150 responses fed into the regulatory framework.

Hong Kong to lift a ban on retail trading of cryptocurrencies.

Crypto enthusiasts can look forward to a more comprehensive understanding of Hong Kong’s regulatory landscape in the near future.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has announced its intention to release guidelines on its licensing regime for crypto exchanges in May, which would provide clarity for those operating within the industry. These guidelines were alluded to by Julia Leung, CEO of the SFC, during a recent event, as reported by Bloomberg.

It appears that the SFC is taking a measured approach to crafting its regulatory framework. According to Leung, the SFC received more than 150 responses during the consultation process, which contributed to the upcoming guidelines. The SFC has emphasized that it is looking to balance investor protection and market development, indicating that it is taking a holistic view of the crypto landscape.

Interestingly, this development comes on the heels of Hong Kong’s decision to lift its ban on retail trading of cryptocurrencies. This decision was accompanied by a warning that all trading platforms would need to be licensed by June 24 or cease operations. This signals Hong Kong’s increasing openness to the crypto industry, a move that has been lauded by many in the space.

This is in stark contrast to Singapore, where authorities are believed to be taking a harder line. Following the collapse of the Terra blockchain and Three Arrows Capital hedge fund, both of which had operations based in Singapore, authorities have been scrutinizing the crypto industry more closely. As such, Hong Kong’s more welcoming stance is even more significant, and could potentially position the city as a major hub for crypto innovation and investment.

