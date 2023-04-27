copy link
Crypto X AI: Baby Doge Partners With ChainGPT
CoinGape by Jai Pratap
2023-04-27 06:03
When Cryptocurrency Meets A.I
April 27, 2023
BabyDoge announces a new partnership with ChainGPT, one of the leading A.I. players in the market.
This marks BabyDoge's first move into the world of A.I. and could have significant implications for the coin's future growth and adoption.
ChainGPT is well-known in the A.I. industry for its advanced technology and capabilities, making it a highly sought-after partner for many companies.
The partnership between BabyDoge and ChainGPT could lead to the development of innovative new solutions and applications that utilize the strengths of both technologies.
However, Baby Doge Coin is up only 1.32% in the last 24 hours.
The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #215, with a live market cap of $346,599,782 USD.
This collaboration may also help to raise the profile of BabyDoge and raise innovation in crypto AI.
