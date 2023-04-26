Yi He, Binance CMO: "Financial education is key to fostering inclusion"

In an interview with ELLE magazine, Yi He, CMO of Binance, emphasized the importance of financial education in promoting inclusion and personal growth. Having experienced limited access to economic opportunities and financial education early in her life, she recognized its value in overcoming global economic barriers.

Yi He also highlighted Binance Charity's efforts by donating two million dollars to support the launch of more than 36,000 Web3 scholarships, dedicated specifically to women in 2022.