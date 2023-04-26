First Republic Bank Dives Another 20% With Bitcoin 'ready for $40K'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Republic Bank Dives Another 20% With Bitcoin 'ready for $40K'

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-04-26 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) tagged $30,000 into the April 26 Wall Street open as bulls gained further momentum from United States banking woes.
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Hayes: "Uncertainty" driving BTC price, gold

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed as it briefly reclaimed the psychological line in the sand, capping 11% gains versus its local lows from April 24.
The pair continued to respond positively to the rapidly-evolving next chapter of the U.S. banking crisis. This centered around First Republic Bank, which revealed a $100 billion reduction in deposits this week.
The U.S. government was reportedly uninterested in intervening on the day, according to a source cited by CNBC, as the bank’s stock, FRC, opened down another 22% before being halted for volatility. Weekly stock price losses thus totaled over 50%.
Responding, Arthur Hayes, former CEO of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX, smelled blood.
If the government were to refuse a bailout of First Republic, he argued, it could set off a dangerous chain reaction of insolvencies.
“But if $FRC fails, and depositors take an L. Then every other bank with the same issues, will go under shortly thereafter. The entire US banking system suffers from the same issues,” part of a Twitter thread read.
Hayes concluded that both Bitcoin and gold were chiefly benefitting from the lack of clarity and associated cold feet surrounding the bank’s fate and lawmakers’ next steps.
“This uncertainty is what is driving outside money like Gold and BTC higher,” he stated.
First Republic Bank (FRC) 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView

$40,000 Bitcoin price incoming?

Bitcoin traders and analysts thus stayed confident on the overall uptrend continuing, regardless of any temporary consolidatory moves around the $30,000 mark.
“The crucial breaker was $27,800, not $28,800,” Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, reflected.
“We're ready for $40,000.”
Daan Crypto Trades drew comparisons between the current rebound and the prior breakdown to monthly lows.
“Sweeping the highs in quick succession. Similar price action as we saw on the way down where we had about a dozen of these before price properly broke down,” he summarized.
Others, including popular trader Jelle and Byzantine General, forecast a return to rangebound BTC price action at $30,000.
“OI got properly wiped here. About $500 mil obliterated,” the latter noted about derivatives markets’ reaction to the latest gains.
“So that prolly also means that this mini rally is about done, consolidation next.”
BTC/USDT perpetual futures data. Source: Byzantine General/ Twitter
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text