copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars to $30,000 as First Republic Bank Hits Record Low
Binance News Team
2023-04-26 12:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars to $30,000 as First Republic Bank Hits Record Low
Major cryptocurrencies experience growth amidst traditional banking stock decline.
In a notable market development, Bitcoin prices surged by 9.6%, reaching the $30,000 milestone, while Ethereum concurrently rose by 7.7%, settling at $1,966.72. This significant growth in the cryptocurrency sector coincides with First Republic Bank's (FRC) stock price falling to new record lows, indicating contrasting trends between traditional and digital financial markets.
View full text