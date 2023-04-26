Deloitte on a Crypto Hiring Spree, Reveals LinkedIn Job Postings

According to the latest updates on LinkedIn, Big Four accounting firm Deloitte — which primarily deals in audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and legal services — is actively seeking individuals with expertise in cryptocurrency to join their team.

A search for cryptocurrency job opportunities in the United States on LinkedIn shows that there are currently over 300 available positions at Deloitte, and almost all of them were posted just a week ago. However, when conducting a similar search for crypto-related job openings at the other three “Big Four” accounting firms, namely Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, no results are returned.

Deloitte has several job titles related to cryptocurrency, such as Blockchain & Digital Assets Manager, with openings in 97 different locations across the United States. Other job titles include Tax Manager, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, which is available in 18 U.S. locations, and Tax Manager, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency in NFTs, which has openings in three US locations.

The role of Blockchain & Digital Assets manager lists responsibilities to include providing various services such as financial statement audit, internal controls specific to blockchain and digital assets, audit readiness for blockchain and digital asset transactions, IPO readiness and SEC reporting services, SPAC transactions and accounting advisory services for digital asset transactions.

Applicants for the role of Tax Manager will manage teams providing tax advisory and compliance services to a diverse range of clients, including those in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. The responsibilities include leading clients in legal entity structuring and analyzing tokens and deals, among others.

This comes as Deloitte signals its continued support and interest in Web3 and crypto. In late February, Deloitte announced a partnership with Vatom, a Web3 platform, to provide immersive experiences to different industries.

This collaboration offers various opportunities for companies looking to enhance culture using virtual reality, as well as for brands aiming to improve community engagement. Circle reportedly hired Deloitte to audit its proof-of-reserves in January.

As of now, LinkedIn has received applications from multiple locations for the different job roles, totaling over 1,000. There are several crossover listings on Deloitte’s website, and for now, it is unclear if these positions that it seeks to fill were advertised previously.