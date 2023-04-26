Coinbase Prime, Talos Team Up to Meet Rising Institutional Crypto Trading Demand

Talos, a crypto trading platform for institutional investors, is working with Coinbase Prime to expand access to digital assets for customers of both firms.

With rising demand from institutional investors for more secure and efficient trading platforms, the agreement offers Talos clients access to Coinbase Prime for spot liquidity and custody services, according to a press release. Coinbase Prime, which is typically used by institutional investors, is an integrated system that offers users offline storage and advanced trading.

The pact will also give Coinbase Prime clients access to Talos’s trading and connectivity products, according to the press release.

With institutional investors pushing further into crypto, demand for more sophisticated means of trading, investing and managing the digital asset has ramped up. Last week financial institutions T. Rowe Price, WisdomTree and Wellington Management joined layer 1 blockchain Avalanche’s Evergreen subnet to make execution and settlements more efficient. Last month, Nasdaq said it is aiming to debut its crypto custody services by the end of the second quarter.

“We’ve seen consistently growing demand, despite recent market conditions, for high-performance digital asset trading platforms as institutional investors continue to build for long-term participation in this emerging asset class," Anton Katz, co-founder of Talos, told CoinDesk in an interview.

Katz added that unlike retail investors, institutional firms entering the space require trading platforms with a much higher standard for safety and reliability along with more efficient means of trading that matches what they’re accustomed to in the traditional financial (TradFi) world.

Talos raised $105 million in a Series B funding round last May that included investments from U.S. financial services giants Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY Mellon (BK). The crypto trading platform offers institutional investors a “full trade lifecycle” which includes liquidity aggregation, trading, analytics and settlement through a single point of access, according to the statement.