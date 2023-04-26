TS Imagine to Bolster Crypto Trading Offering Through Deutsche Boerse Unit

TS Imagine, which provides trading services to institutional clients, is working with Crypto Finance, a unit of Deutsche Boerse, to bolster its cryptocurrency offering.

TS Imagine provides trading, portfolio and risk management services to institutional investors such as private banks. It will now make use of Crypto Finance's crypto trading infrastructure to enhance its digital asset capabilities, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.

The aim of Crypto Finance, two-thirds owned by German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse, is to provide financial institutions with the crypto investment services of the sophistication and regulatory oversight that they would be used to in traditional finance. It also recently joined forces with Apex Group to offer institutional-grade crypto products.

"As more sophisticated investors and their teams continue to seek exposure to cryptocurrencies, we are proud to offer a deep, liquid connection network to this exciting and emerging asset class," TS Imagine's head of digital assets Alexandre Carteau said in the statement. "Adding Crypto Finance as a regulated crypto destination for our clients demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our institutional clients."