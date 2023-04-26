Binance Market Update (2023-04-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 3.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,219 and $28,838 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,783, up by 5.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SXP , TOMO , and DOCK , up by 20%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: