Ethereum Virtual Machine Goes Live on Zilliqa

The Zilliqa team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is now live on the Zilliqa blockchain. The network is now processing transactions normally and exchanges can resume ZIL deposits and withdrawals, the team added.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.02597 at press time, up by 12% in the last 24 hours.