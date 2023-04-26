Cortina Is Now Live on Avalanche

The Avalanche team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Cortina has gone live on the Avalanche blockchain. Cortina is the latest version of AvalancheGo, with 3 key optimizations that will provide a better developer experience on Avalanche. The new version comes with some exciting features, including Batched Delegator Rewards, increased c-chain gas limit, and x-chain linearization.

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.AVAX is up by more than 2% so far today and currently trades at $17.66 per coin.