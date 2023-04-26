copy link
create picture
more
Cortina Is Now Live on Avalanche
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera <press@cryptowisser.com>
2023-04-26 09:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Avalanche team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Cortina has gone live on the Avalanche blockchain. Cortina is the latest version of AvalancheGo, with 3 key optimizations that will provide a better developer experience on Avalanche. The new version comes with some exciting features, including Batched Delegator Rewards, increased c-chain gas limit, and x-chain linearization.
Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.AVAX is up by more than 2% so far today and currently trades at $17.66 per coin.
View full text