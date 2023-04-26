Celo Joins Chainlink Scale

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Celo has joined the Chainlink SCALE (Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement) program to help accelerate the adoption of Celo’s regenerative ecosystem. This initiative will help accelerate ecosystem growth and the long-term adoption of Celo by equipping Celo developers with low-cost, reliable Chainlink Oracle data and services.

The Celo team said its participation in SCALE would maximize project success by increasing its developers’ access to industry-leading Oracle data and Oracle services and further minimizing the gas fees that Chainlink nodes incur when submitting Oracle reports on Celo.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.307 at press time.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.616.