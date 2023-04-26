copy link
create picture
more
Celo Joins Chainlink Scale
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-04-26 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Celo has joined the Chainlink SCALE (Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement) program to help accelerate the adoption of Celo’s regenerative ecosystem. This initiative will help accelerate ecosystem growth and the long-term adoption of Celo by equipping Celo developers with low-cost, reliable Chainlink Oracle data and services.
The Celo team said its participation in SCALE would maximize project success by increasing its developers’ access to industry-leading Oracle data and Oracle services and further minimizing the gas fees that Chainlink nodes incur when submitting Oracle reports on Celo.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 4% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.307 at press time.
Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.616.
View full text