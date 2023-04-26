DEX Merlin Hacked: Cybercriminals Steal $1.82 Million in Recent Attack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DEX Merlin Hacked: Cybercriminals Steal $1.82 Million in Recent Attack

Investor Bites
2023-04-26 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • The DEX Merlin, operating on the zkSync layer 2 solution, was recently hacked, resulting in a loss of $1.82.
  • The stolen funds were transferred to the Ethereum blockchain.
  • Merlin had received a CertiK audit, a security-focused review of the project’s smart contracts.
In a recent incident, the DEX Merlin, a decentralized exchange (DEX) operating on the zkSync layer 2 solutions, was hacked, resulting in a loss of $1.82 million and draining liquidity provider (LP) funds. According to reports, the hackers exploited a vulnerability in the platform’s smart contract, which allowed them to manipulate the LP tokens and drain the funds.
@TheMerlinDEX DEX on #zkSync got hacked, causing a loss of $1.82 million and drained LP. Due to recent reliability #issues, it’s recommended to perform comprehensive checks before proceeding.
@PeckShieldAlert @CertiK #Crypto #CryptoNews #InvestorBites
— Investor Bites (@InvestorBites) April 26, 2023
As per the reports, the stolen money on the platform is said to be linked to two wallet addresses, which are:
  • 0x0b8a3ef6307049aa0ff215720ab1fc885007393d
  • 0x2744d62a1e9ab975f4d77fe52e16206464ea79b7
In addition, the cybercriminals typically laundered the stolen funds by transferring them to Ethereum (ETH).
Merlin underwent a CertiK audit recently and kicked off its public sale on April 25th. Unfortunately, within less than 24 hours, hackers targeted the project. The team promptly advised users to revoke their approval of the smart contract and is currently investigating the incident.
Developer announcement
Can everyone revoke connected site access on your wallets/sign permission
We are analysing the exploit of our protocol and would stress that everyone carries out this step as a precaution.
More updates will be provided
— Merlin (@TheMerlinDEX) April 26, 2023
It’s worth noting that Merlin received a CertiK audit, a security-focused review of the project’s smart contracts. However, hackers still needed to target the project shortly after its public sale began.
CertiK, a security blockchain firm, has announced that they are investigating the DEX Merlin incident following a hack on the platform. According to the firm’s initial findings, the root cause of the issue may be due to a private key management problem rather than an exploit. Although audits cannot necessarily prevent such private key issues, CertiK aims to emphasize best practices for projects to mitigate potential risks.
We’re actively investigating the @TheMerlinDEX incident. Initial findings point to a potential private key management issue rather than an exploit as the root-cause.
While audits cannot prevent private key issues, we always highlight best practices to projects.
Should any foul play be discovered, we will work with the appropriate authorities and share relevant info. Stay tuned for updates.
— CertiK (@CertiK) April 26, 2023
CertiK has committed to working with the appropriate authorities and sharing all relevant information if any suspicious activity is discovered. The firm urges individuals to stay tuned for future updates regarding the ongoing investigation.
The post DEX Merlin Hacked: Cybercriminals Steal $1.82 Million in Recent Attack appeared first on Every News Bite is Essential for Investment.
View full text