Solana Incorporates СhatGPT Into Their Network

Solana network users will soon be able to connect with the network through an open-source plugin that may be activated on ChatGPT, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot.

Solana Labs is now focusing more on artificial intelligence (AI). On April 25, the company stated it would provide $1 million in financing for projects that create AI tools on Solana.

The team behind the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer announced the implementation of the new feature, which was created to give customers more control over the data associated with their accounts.

The new ChatGPT plugins function by receiving information from internet sources and communicating with websites that are not affiliated with ChatGPT to reply to instructions that users have issued. The functionality is now being made available to every user.

The plugin will allow ChatGPT to check wallet balances, transfer Solana-native tokens, and acquire nonfungible tokens when OpenAI makes plugins accessible.

Solana Labs also invites developers to try retrieving on-chain data that may interest them using open-source code.

Solana Labs’s snapshot demonstrates that ChatGPT can receive a list of NFTs held by a specific Solana address. The list also includes an associated metadata link to the NFT, which was most likely obtained from the block explorer provided by Solana Labs.

Solana Labs did not specify whether or not they planned to activate the plugin when OpenAI makes the plugin capability accessible to everyone.

OpenAI announced that users of ChatGPT can now “turn off” their conversation history owing to a new privacy feature on the same day.

The AI company also included a new “export” option, allowing customers to download their data and better understand the information that ChatGPT maintains.

Italy recently became the first European nation to prohibit ChatGPT unless it complies with the user privacy standards enacted by the European Union by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The new privacy feature comes as a result of this development.

