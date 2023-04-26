Breaking: Amazon Deepens Crypto Presence With Cronos Partnership

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Cronos, deepening its roots in the crypto space. Amazon keeps expanding its presence in the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT areas considering major advancements in the future.

Traders immediately reacted to the announcement, with Cronos (CRO) price skyrocketing 8% in just an hour. The CRO price is currently trading at $0.075, up over 15% in the last 24 hours.

Amazon Web Services Partners With Cronos

Cronos in a tweet on April 26 revealed a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the growth of Web3 startups through the Cronos Accelerator Program.

AWS will work with Cronos Labs to support the Web3 startups to scale and grow through the accelerator program to develop DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and Infrastructure applications. Cronos chain’s ecosystem will leverage the AWS Activate program to help startups and early-stage entrepreneurs.

The partnership aims to boost blockchain technology’s adoption and integration in Web3, providing startups with access to AWS’s resources and Cronos Labs’ expertise in blockchain development.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, tweeted about the collaboration between Cronos and AWS to improve Web3 ecosystem developments.

CRO price is currently trading at $0.075, up 15% in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the trading volume has jumped over 500% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest from traders. The 24-hour low and high are $0.065 and $0.074, respectively.

Crypto Community Awaits Amazon NFT Marketplace Launch

The crypto community is actively awaiting the Amazon NFT marketplace launch as it is delayed again due to technical and commercial issues. As per internal sources, the Amazon Digital Marketplace is expected to launch on May 15.

Amazon Web Services has earlier partnered with Ava Labs to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. Moreover, it has also partnered with Chainlink (LINK) for the node-creation solution and VeChainThor for blockchain-based carbon management services.