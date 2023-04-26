Binance Announces Support for Band Protocol Network Upgrade

Binance has confirmed its support for the upcoming Band Protocol (BAND) network upgrade. Scheduled to occur at Band Protocol block height 16,562,500, around 14:00 (UTC) on April 27, 2023. In preparation for the upgrade, Binance will suspend BAND deposits and withdrawals from approximately 13:00 (UTC) on the same day.

Notably, the trading of BAND on the platform will continue unaffected during the network upgrade. The mentioned time is for users' reference only and may not be exact. Binance pledges to manage all the technical requirements needed for users holding BAND in their accounts.