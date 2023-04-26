Exchange
Solana Labs' ChatGPT Plugin Allows AI to Fetch Blockchain Data

Cointelegraph By Brayden Lindrea
2023-04-26 04:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Solana (SOL) users will soon be able to interact with the network through an open-source plugin enabled on OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT.
The plugin will allow ChatGPT to check wallet balances, transfer Solana-native tokens and purchase nonfungible tokens (NFTs) when OpenAI makes plugins available, according to an April 25 tweet by Solana Labs, the development firm behind the Solana blockchain.
Solana Labs is also encouraging developers to test out the open-source code to retrieve on-chain data that they may be interested in.
The screenshot shared by Solana Labs shows that ChatGPT can retrieve a list of NFTs owned by a particular Solana address, which shares an attached metadata link to the NFT — presumably sourced from Solana Labs' block explorer.
Solana Labs did not mention whether the plugin would be launched when OpenAI makes the plugin feature available to all.
The new ChatGPT plugins work by retrieving information from online sources and interacting with third-party websites to respond to commands requested by the user. The feature is currently being rolled out to all users.
However, not everyone is satisfied with the development.
One Twitter user asked Solana to firstly focus on developing a “working block explorer” while another questioned what benefit it would bring to the ecosystem.
It appears as though Solana Labs is now placing more focus on AI, having also announced on April 25 that it will provide $1 million in funding towards projects that build AI tools on Solana:

ChatGPT users can now delete chat history

On the same day, OpenAI announced ChatGPT users can now “turn off” their chat history, thanks to a new privacy feature.
The team announced the rollout of the new feature in an April 25 statement, which was launched to provide users with more control over their data. The firm added:
“Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar.”
The feature can be found in ChatGPT’s settings, which can be changed at any time, OpenAI said.
OpenAI explained that deleted conversations will be retained for 30 days for the purposes of reviewing them to monitor abusive material. Once that is cleared, conversations will be permanently deleted.
The AI firm also added in a new “export” option for users to download their data and make more sense of what information ChatGPT stores.
The new privacy feature comes as Italy recently became the first European country to ban ChatGPT until it complies with the European Union’s user privacy laws pursuant to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
