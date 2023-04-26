UK Financial Watchdog to Crypto Industry: ‘Let’s Work Together’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Financial Watchdog to Crypto Industry: ‘Let’s Work Together’

Cointelegraph By MARTIN YOUNG
2023-04-26 03:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The United Kingdom's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), wants to work together with crypto companies to develop a regulatory framework for the industry.
On April 25, FCA Executive Director Sarah Pritchard spoke at London’s City Week conference highlighting the need for cooperation on crypto regulations.
“We want industry’s input to make sure we get the future regulatory regime for crypto assets right,” she said.
“Let’s work together, to shape our rules and regulations to benefit markets, consumers and firms as crypto goes from niche to mainstream.”
She referred to crypto as a “one-time symbol of alternative rebellion,” but acknowledged that it has “become more widespread.”
“Effective early engagement supports regulations that benefit all and helps firms be prepared when regulations come into force,” she added.
In her speech at #CityWeek2023, Sarah Pritchard spoke about the regulation of #cryptocurrency and how effective early engagement can support regulation that benefits all.
— Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) April 25, 2023
Pritchard mentioned a warning issued by the FCA to crypto investors a week before the FTX collapse in early November but added “we have always been open to innovation,” and stated:
“Crypto assets and blockchain offers opportunities for more efficient and innovative financial services and products.”
The move is in stark contrast to the approach across the pond in the United States. Those in the crypto industry in America claim local financial regulators are making every effort to quash the crypto sector with enforcement actions as opposed to developing meaningful regulations in collaboration with industry leaders.
Pritchard noted the FCA’s responsibilities are limited to making sure that crypto firms that operate in the U.K. comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism legislation.
“Only when the government legislates will we have more powers to regulate crypto,” she added.
According to Pritchard, the FCA has supported crypto firms and has registered 41 companies of all sizes, however, nearly three-quarters of the 195 total registrations from overseas firms were rejected or withdrew their applications for a U.K. license.
Pritchard also mentioned that "tangible change" will come in the form of legislation for crypto promotions and advertising high-risk investments. Current advertising rules carry heavy punishments for companies that breach them.
"This will come into our remit once the government legislates and firms will have 4 months to implement the changes," she said. "The rules will be published after the legislation is put forward."
The FCA has also been working closely with the government on its proposals to regulate stablecoins, Pritchard noted.
In early March, FCA officials told the government that crypto regulations were inevitable. The regulator is trying to push through the Financial Services and Markets Act which was introduced in July and amended in October to include crypto regulations.
View full text