Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Positive Tech Earnings: Analyst Warns 'Bart Simpson' Pattern Spells Trouble for Late Apex Coin Buyers

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Positive Tech Earnings: Analyst Warns 'Bart Simpson' Pattern Spells Trouble for Late Apex Coin Buyers

Benzinga - Mehab Qureshi
2023-04-26 11:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major coins traded in the green on Monday as investors responded positively to the mildly encouraging first-quarter earnings of tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).
CryptocurrencyGains (+/-)Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)+2.99%$28,288
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)+1.38%$1,866
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)+1.60%$0.080
What Happened: Bitcoin remained stable for the most part of Tuesday, but just after the U.S. stock markets closed, it saw a sudden surge.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion, an increase of 2.01% over the last day.
The U.S. stock market slid on Tuesday after First Republic Bank‘s earnings report reignited concerns about the broader sector. The S&P 500 finished 1.58% lower while The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.98%.
Analyst Notes: “Bitcoin was initially lower as Wall Street takes some risk off the table. Bitcoin is still showing it is a risky asset as it is in the red along with all the other major asset classes. ​Earnings risk, more Fed tightening, and regulatory fears are still weighing on cryptos. ​The return of banking fears helped send some flows Bitcoin's way. Bitcoin is higher by 0.9% on the session after news that First Republic is fighting for survival.”
“Coinbase made the decision to sue the SEC for clarity on crypto regulations in the US. This could put pressure on the SEC to make a decision a little sooner than they were anticipating. ​Coinbase clearly wants to be able to operate in the US and they are hoping this lawsuit will give them the clarity a lot sooner so they can make the right business decision,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA.
According to crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe, the market structure for Bitcoin is not considered bearish until it reaches the $25,000-resistance level. Despite experiencing a substantial period of fluctuation between $15,000 and $20,000, even a collapse in FTX was unable to bring Bitcoin down to $12,000. "No need to expect $10,000, yet, after a 10% correction."
Market structure isn't bearish until $25,000 flips resistance. #Bitcoin moved between $15,000-20,000 for a substantially long period, through which even an FTX collapse couldn't break #Bitcoin to $12,000.Take it easy. No need to expect $10,000, yet, after a 10% correction.
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 25, 2023
Pseudonymous trader, Altcoin Psycho, has observed that the 2018 Bitcoin bear market saw a notorious pattern called the “Bart” formation, resembling the head of Bart Simpson, that often resulted in liquidation of late BTC bulls.
Altcoin Psycho now warns that he is witnessing similar Bart patterns on Bitcoin’s low timeframe charts. "The only thing that makes me a little bit nervous is…you've got this liquidity trap right here (above $30,000), and you do have quite a bit of hot air (from $19,000 to $25,000). It's hard to say exactly if we're going to just straight Bart down."
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text