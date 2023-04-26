Shiba Inu Trading Volume Plummets to Unimaginable Lows, While Solana and Cardano Struggle: Is This the End of the Meme Coin Era?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Trading Volume Plummets to Unimaginable Lows, While Solana and Cardano Struggle: Is This the End of the Meme Coin Era?

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-04-26 02:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is currently witnessing a significant drop in trading volume, hitting a low not seen in four months after struggling to build momentum from a local support level reached a few days ago.
This stagnation in trading activity may be due to the general inactivity in the cryptocurrency market, which raises questions about Shiba Inu's ability to re-establish its upward trajectory in the near future, stated U.Today in its market report.
The meme-based cryptocurrency found support locally but has faced difficulties in advancing further.
The waning buying interest has led to a sharp decrease in trading volume, hinting at a potential loss of investor confidence.
This decline may be worrisome for Shiba Inu supporters who may have expected a rally alongside other meme tokens.
The inactivity in the cryptocurrency market might be contributing to Shiba Inu's lack of momentum.
With no significant catalysts propelling the market, several cryptocurrencies are struggling to identify a clear direction.
This ambiguity could deter new investors from entering the market and existing holders from expanding their positions, further exacerbating the problem.
Cardano Encounters A New Support Level: Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is currently dealing with a new support level, potentially providing a base for a reversal of the asset's recent downtrend.
The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is emerging as an important support, even though it is significantly below the same period's exponential moving average (EMA).
Nonetheless, Cardano's recent price action indicates the loss of three major support levels, causing investors to doubt the token's short-term potential.
At the moment, Cardano is trading at $0.37, following a consistent decline over the past month.
During this time, Cardano has broken through the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the lower border of an expanding price range guiding the asset's price trajectory.
These losses have alarmed investors, who are now seeking indications of a possible reversal.
The 50-day simple moving average, which has surfaced as a new support level for Cardano, might act as a turning point for the asset.
If the token manages to remain above this support, it could indicate a potential reversal, possibly attracting new buyers and inspiring renewed faith among existing holders.
However, given the overall bearish market sentiment, this scenario remains uncertain.
Also Read: Coinbase Demands Action from SEC: The Thrilling Legal Clash In The Crypto World
Solana On The Verge Of A Breakthrough: Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) seems to be on the brink of leaving a turbulent market, as its ecosystem's network activity displays signs of improvement.
This positive development could potentially lead to a wider reversal in the token's value as Solana overcomes the challenges following the FTX implosion, one of which was a sharp decline in the token's value.
With a broader market recovery in sight, Solana might be well-positioned to reclaim lost territory and continue its prior upward trend.
After a period of significant losses, Solana managed to recover some of its value, entering an unstable market marked by erratic price changes.
Read Next: Epic Cyber Showdown: US Treasury Vs. North Korea's Infamous Lazarus Group
Photos: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text