Google Cloud Expands Partnerships, Wants More Web3 Startups to Leverage Its Infrastructure

Google Cloud, a platform offering storage and cloud computing services for projects, wants more blockchain startups to utilize its infrastructure.

Google Cloud Wants Web3 Startups To Build Faster

On April 25, it announced that it had partnered with several crypto service providers and blockchains, including Solana, a smart contracting platform; Nansen, which provides analytics services; and several other cryptocurrency portals.

In the blog post, Google Cloud representatives James Tromans, the Head of Web3 Engineering, and Ryan Kiskis, the Director of Startup Ecosystem, said the objective is “to help Web3 startups and emerging projects build and scale faster and more securely” as they also allow developers to focus on key areas.

The cloud computing provider is expanding on its Google for Startups Cloud, which currently gives free credits to projects that build on its infrastructure.

There is also a Google Cloud and Firebase discount, covering costs of up to $200,000 over two years on top of technical training, business support, and other Google-related offers.

AI startups leveraging their platforms will receive up to $350,000 discounts over the same period in addition to the same offers.

To attract more blockchain projects, Google Cloud is dishing out specific benefits for web3 platforms looking to utilize Google Cloud for their operations. A startup only needs to have a Google Cloud account. It can proceed to apply in any of the two tiers available.

A project can access certain perks to “innovate quickly and easily while saving money,” depending on their funding status.

For instance, those under the “Start tier” have to have been founded within the last five years. They receive $2,000 in free credits and will get to attend web3 events where Google Cloud participates.

Access To Grants And Freebies

Google Cloud also said they would enable web3 startups on its Google for Startups Cloud to access grants offered by several blockchains, including the Solana Foundation, Celo, the HBAR Foundation, Aptos, and others.

These foundations, Google Cloud added, have contributed $6 million to assist ambitious web3 projects building on the cloud computing platform.

As part of the deal, Nansen will also offer discounts to web3 platforms and supply real-time data for blockchain startups on Google Cloud. Meanwhile, Alchemy, a blockchain development platform, will provide projects, discounts, free credits, and access to mentors.

Coinbase’s Base, a layer-2 solution on Ethereum, will also grant projects priority review for funding as they explore building on its scalable platform. Coinbase Ventures will introduce qualified web3 startups to listing teams and venture capitalists.

Moreover, web3 projects will get priority review from Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund, where they stand to receive up to $3 million in funding.

In 2018, Google Cloud opened the Bitcoin blockchain for exploration through BitQuery.