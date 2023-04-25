Aptos to Support Web3 Startups Collaborating With Google Cloud

Google is partnering with 11 blockchain firms for a Web3 startup program.

The program will provide Web3 startups with support and tooling.

Aptos, the layer-1 blockchain, announced its collaboration with Google Cloud for Google’s web3 start-up program. This collaboration is intended to provide startups with the support and resources that they need to develop infrastructure, bridge platforms, and foster the future of web3.

Google partnered with 11 blockchain firms for the Google Web3 Startup Program to help accelerate web3 startups. Google’s Web3 startup program gives Web3 startups the technology, community, and resources that they need to explore innovation over reliable infrastructure. It also enables the evolution of Dapps, Web3 tooling, services, and more at scale.

Aptos aims to bring Web3 to the masses, and this collaboration is a major step toward achieving that goal. Aptos believes that the Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program is essential to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3. It brings innovation and progress to blockchain technology.

As of now, Google’s collaboration with the web3 firms includes Alchemy, Aptos, Base, Celo, Flow, Hedera, Nansen, Near, Polygon, Solana, and Thirdweb.