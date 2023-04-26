Celo Joins Chainlink Program Giving Developers Access to Data Feeds

Mobile-first blockchain Celo has joined Chainlink’s Scale program, giving it access to the data provider’s oracle services at a relatively low cost by paying with its own CELO token.

The Scale program was set up to accelerate the growth of blockchain and layer 2 ecosystems by giving them access to oracle services. Oracles enable Web3 systems to access off-blockchain data that can be used in smart contracts. The Celo ecosystem has more than 1000 projects, according to a Tuesday statement.

"Our community’s goal in joining Chainlink Scale is long-term sustainability,” Xochitl Cazador, head of ecosystem growth at the Celo Foundation, said in the statement. “Developers building on Celo now have access to Chainlink's oracle services, enabling the next generation of highly scalable Web3 mobile applications.”

The Celo community voted in late March on a proposal to join the program, with 93 community members voting yes and three objecting. The community voted to allocate 5,980,314 CELO to the node operators, the entities that run the oracle infrastructure and help fetch data, to support Chainlink feeds on the Celo network over a three-year term.

Chainlink has been forming major partnerships lately for its Scale program. StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said in February it was joining the program.

The Chainlink ecosystem has been growing. It now supplies 960 data feeds and has enabled $7.6 trillion worth of transactions since the start of 2022, according to data from its website.