Google Cloud to Help Web3 Builders Fast-Track Their Startups

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Google Cloud to Help Web3 Builders Fast-Track Their Startups

CoinDesk by Aoyon Ashraf
2023-04-25 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Google Cloud is looking to help Web3 builders fast-track their projects by expanding its early-stage support program for the community.

The “Google for Startups Cloud Program” initiative, which provides support for startups and emerging projects, will now be offered to builders in the Web3 industry to scale their projects faster and more securely, according to a press release on Tuesday. Eligible projects from pre-seed to Series A, will be able to apply for the program, which includes up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, over two years, as well as other technical support, the press release said.

Google, a Web2 powerhouse, has been pushing further into the Web3 world in recent years by helping developers use its technical expertise to build projects. Earlier this month, the Celo Foundation said that it was working with Google Cloud to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers and Web3 founders building on Celo.

Last year, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, said that it was joining with Google Cloud to support the growth of early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups.

“Google Cloud has been working closely with Web3 companies for several years,” James Tromans, Head of Web3 engineering, Google Cloud told CoinDesk in an emailed statement. “We are committed to supporting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem, and the expansion of the Google for Startups Cloud Program to the Web3 community reinforces our goal of equipping blockchain developers with the tools they need to succeed,” Tromans added.

Other program benefits will include early access to Google Cloud’s Web3 products and training on latest cloud-based technologies, according to the press release.

The program will give projects access to capital from various partners, including a total of up to $3 million in investments from the Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund. Eligible projects could also receive a $1 million grant from each of Google Cloud’s foundation partners: Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near and Solana Foundation, the press release said.

“The expansion of the Google for Startups Cloud Program for Web3 means giving startups the ability to build on our fully managed, serverless platform, as well as the resources and community to be successful without creating technical debt that slows them down,” Tromans said in the statement.

The move comes as Google Cloud’s topmost competitor, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is ramping up its own efforts to increase its market share into the Web3 industry. In January, layer 1 blockchain Ava Labs said it partnered with AWS to accelerate Web3 adoption, and a month after, AWS posted that it's looking to hire Web3 staff for its cloud services.

View full text