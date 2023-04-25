Opera Integrates Generative AI in the Latest Browser Update

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Opera Integrates Generative AI in the Latest Browser Update

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-04-25 13:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making headlines as the technology becomes more pervasive in major industries across the world.
The legacy web browser Opera announced the latest version of its application, Opera One, which will include a new generative AI integration. According to Opera, the in-browser AI feature known as AI Prompt will deliver users “contextual prompts” for web pages or highlighted text.
In a tweet, the web service provider said AI features will be automatically enabled for all users, and in addition, there will be quick access to other AI tools like ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the browser’s sidebar.
In Opera One we also enable AI services ON by default, such as including AI Prompts, as well as access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the sidebar.
— Opera (@opera) April 25, 2023
On the Opera One update page, it lists a few examples of how generative AI can be used while browsing which include shortened long texts for more accessible reads, explanations of “complex ideas” and content creation (i.e. tweets).
Currently, the AI-enhanced version of Opera One is released under early access. The company has called its updated browser a Web3, “future proof” platform.
Back in December, Opera launched a suite of security tools which were aimed at protecting users from malicious Web3 actors. The tools, known as Web3 Guard, are integrated into the original Opera browser which helps detect harmful decentralized applications (DApps) and seed phrase phishing attacks, among other features.
However, its latest AI integration falls in line with major trends in the emerging technology industry. Internet and tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and more have all recently made AI-integration related-announcements since the beginning of the year.
Moreover, Elon Musk has also reportedly purchased thousands of GPUs for an upcoming Twitter AI project. The Twitter CEO later said he will also be launching a truth-seeking AI platform to be called TruthGPT, which will seek to understand the nature of the universe.
View full text