Opera Integrates Generative AI in the Latest Browser Update

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making headlines as the technology becomes more pervasive in major industries across the world.

The legacy web browser Opera announced the latest version of its application, Opera One, which will include a new generative AI integration. According to Opera, the in-browser AI feature known as AI Prompt will deliver users “contextual prompts” for web pages or highlighted text.

In a tweet, the web service provider said AI features will be automatically enabled for all users, and in addition, there will be quick access to other AI tools like ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the browser’s sidebar.

In Opera One we also enable AI services ON by default, such as including AI Prompts, as well as access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the sidebar. — Opera (@opera) April 25, 2023

On the Opera One update page, it lists a few examples of how generative AI can be used while browsing which include shortened long texts for more accessible reads, explanations of “complex ideas” and content creation (i.e. tweets).

Currently, the AI-enhanced version of Opera One is released under early access. The company has called its updated browser a Web3, “future proof” platform.

Back in December, Opera launched a suite of security tools which were aimed at protecting users from malicious Web3 actors. The tools, known as Web3 Guard, are integrated into the original Opera browser which helps detect harmful decentralized applications (DApps) and seed phrase phishing attacks, among other features.

However, its latest AI integration falls in line with major trends in the emerging technology industry. Internet and tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and more have all recently made AI-integration related-announcements since the beginning of the year.

Moreover, Elon Musk has also reportedly purchased thousands of GPUs for an upcoming Twitter AI project. The Twitter CEO later said he will also be launching a truth-seeking AI platform to be called TruthGPT, which will seek to understand the nature of the universe.