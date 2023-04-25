copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; PancakeSwap Becomes Top Loser
Benzinga by Lisa Levin
2023-04-25 13:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $28,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.
FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.15 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 0.4% at $27,379 while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $1,824 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI)
Price: $0.00003808 24-hour gain: 25%
- Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)
Price: $7.21 24-hour gain: 8.9%
- Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ)
Price: $0.1252 24-hour gain: 3.6%
- Nexo (CRYPTO: NEXO)
Price: $0.6748 24-hour gain: 2.8%
- Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $1.81 24-hour gain: 2.7%
Losers
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE)
Price: $2.74 24-hour drop: 9.4%
- Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL)
Price: $0.02981 24-hour drop: 4.9%
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)
Price: $0.879 24-hour drop: 4.7%
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT)
Price: $0.133 24-hour drop: 4.3%
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM)
Price: $0.4081 24-hour drop: 4.2%
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text