Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; PancakeSwap Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $28,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.15 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 0.4% at $27,379 while ETH fell by around 1.5% to $1,824 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI)

Price: $0.00003808 24-hour gain: 25%

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)

Price: $7.21 24-hour gain: 8.9%

Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ)

Price: $0.1252 24-hour gain: 3.6%

Nexo (CRYPTO: NEXO)

Price: $0.6748 24-hour gain: 2.8%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $1.81 24-hour gain: 2.7%

Losers

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE)

Price: $2.74 24-hour drop: 9.4%

Zilliqa (CRYPTO: ZIL)

Price: $0.02981 24-hour drop: 4.9%

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)

Price: $0.879 24-hour drop: 4.7%

The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT)

Price: $0.133 24-hour drop: 4.3%

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM)

Price: $0.4081 24-hour drop: 4.2%

