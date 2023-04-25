Mt. Gox Hacker Wallet Goes Active? 80K Bitcoin on the Line

Bitcoin News: Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto price is on a decline due to increased selling pressure in the market. However, several recent recorded whale transactions have fueled this pressure even more. A wallet holding around 80,000 Bitcoin has landed into attention after several dormant whales recently moved their BTC holdings.

Over 8K Bitcoin On The Move

As per the data, crypto whales moved around 8,200 Bitcoins (approx worth $225 million) in three mega transactions over the past 5 days. It is important to note that these whales have been sleeping for more than 10 years. However, 2071 BTC are reportedly transferred to the Kraken crypto exchange.

The biggest transaction recorded by the tracker has been of moving 6,071 Bitcoin (approx worth $178 million).

On chain tracker highlighted that a whale address holding 79,957 Bitcoin. The wallet reportedly didn’t get active as no BTC has been moved from this wallet in the last 12 years. However, it is speculated that this address belongs to the Mt.Gox hacker. Meanwhile, someone randomly sent 0.00001 Bitcoin in the past year.